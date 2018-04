Sports

Wolves open softball season with shut-out

Posted 4/25/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After their first three games were postponed due to a snow-covered field, the Watford City girls softball team opened their 2018 season with a huge win over Wilton-Wing on Tuesday, April 17.

Mikka Haugeberg was impressive on the mound for the Wolves as she struck out seven batters and gave up just eight hits in the 10-0 shut-out win in five innings.

