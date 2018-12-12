Sports

Wolves open season with big win over Sidney

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City boys varsity basketball team picked up a big win to open its 2018-19 season last week as the Wolves rolled over the Sidney Eagles, 71-59.

However, Watford City’s winning streak came to a quick end when they took on Bismarck Legacy and St. Mary’s to open their Class A WDA season as the Wolves fell to the Sabers, 68-59 and the Saints, 60-46.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Bismarck Century on Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Bismarck High at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Both games will be played at the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer