Sports

Wolves open Class A volleyball season

Posted 8/29/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team got its first real look at playing at the Class A level this past weekend at the Bismarck East-West Tournament. And in spite of going 2-6 in the tournament, Renae Mogen, Wolves’ head coach, believes the Wolves can be competitive at that level of play.

“We know we can be competitive with several of the Class A teams,” stated Mogen. “We need to adjust to a faster game and our hitters being blocked. And we have to be ready to play well every game. Nothing will be easy.”

