Sports

Wolves open boys cage season with win

Posted 12/13/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City kicked off its 2017-18 boys basketball season with a 68-58 win over the Heart River Cougars on Thursday evening before dropping their Saturday contest to Hazen 89-69.

This week the Wolves will host New Town in District 15 action on Thursday evening and then travel to Dickinson on Dec. 19, to take on the Class A Midgets.

