Sports

Wolves on a roll with 35-8 win over Valley City

Posted 10/18/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After getting off to a 0-3 start, Watford City’s varsity football team has been on a roll as the Wolves have strung together a five-game winning streak to move into fourth place in the Class AA football rankings.

Watford City picked up its fifth straight win this past Friday as the Wolves rolled over the Valley City Highliners, 35-8, to wrap up this year’s road trips.

“We played well on Friday night,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach, on the win. “Valley City has a young team and we were able to take advantage of that. We moved the ball well on the ground and through the air.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer