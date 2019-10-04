Sports

Wolves off to slow start in softball

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After making it to the state softball tournament the last six years while competing at the Class B level, the jump to Class A has so far been a challenge for the Watford City Wolves varsity girls softball team.

In their first outing of the 2019 season, the Wolves dropped a pair of games, 17-4 and 27-4, to Mandan on April 2, and then lost to Bismarck Legacy, 17-2 and 23-2, on Friday, April 5.

