Wolves lose heart-breaker to Williston in final seconds

Posted 1/29/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team played two of their better games of the season this past week, the Wolves are still looking for their first win after falling to Williston, 61-60, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, before dropping a 78-64 contest to Dickinson on Thursday, Jan. 23.

This week the Wolves will be hosing Bismarck Legacy at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Rough Rider Center.

