Wolves lose heart-breaker to Turtle Mountain

Posted 2/19/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team dropped a pair of games this past week to Bismarck St. Mary’s and Turtle Mountain to see its WDA season record fall to 0-16. The Wolves fell to St. Mary’s, 74-59, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and then dropped a heart-breaker to Turtle Mountain, 73-67, on Thursday evening.

This week the Wolves will host Jamestown on Saturday, Feb. 22, before hosting

Williston in their final regular season game on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

