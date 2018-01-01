Sports

Wolves lose final football game of the season

Posted 10/24/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City saw its 2018 football season come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 20 with a 48-8 loss to Wahpeton.

The Huskies controlled the tempo of the entire game as they led the Wolves, 42-0, after three quarters of play with both teams scoring in the final quarter.

Watford City’s only touchdown in the game came on a three-yard run by Kanyon Tschetter to cap off a 70-yard drive. Tschetter then hooked up with Britton Cranston for the 2-point conversion.

“Wahpeton’s size really posed a problem for us on Saturday. We struggled to move the ball offensively and with the wind in our face during the first quarter, they were rewarded with great field position,” stated Justin Johnrud, Wolves’ head coach on the loss. “They jumped out early and we were unable to generate any momentum.”

While Johnsrud’s Wolves ended the season with a 0-9 record, he says that Watford City has a proud and successful football tradition that was built over the 42 years that Coach Fred Fridley was at the helm.

