Sports

Wolves look for strong showing at regionals

Posted 5/16/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s boys and girls track teams had a very good showing on Saturday, May 12, as the Wolves hosted their only track meet of the season. The boys team took first place with 127.5 points, while the girls team finished in fourth place with 120 points.

“We had a great week of practice last week, and it is showing in our results,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “We had multiple athletes reach new personal bests on Saturday at our meet. It is a very exciting time of the year, when you see so many athletes reach new heights.”

According to Brown, Hayley Ogle, Jaelyn Ogle and Annie Dennis qualified for state in the 200 meter dash, the 1,600 meter run and the 100 meter hurdles, respectively.

For the girls team, Jaelyn Ogle took first in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs, while Dennis took first in the 100 meter hurdles and Ashley Holen captured first in the high jump. Watford City’s 1,600 meter relay team of Sydney Sanford, Jaelyn Ogle, Lindsay Peterson and Hayley Ogle also finished in first.

The boys team was equally impressive as Keegan Kaczmar won the 400 meter dash, Connor Dennis won the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, Braedon Gumke won the pole vault and Jackson Faller claimed first place in the shot put. The boys 1,600 meter relay team of Carter Zenz, Braedon Gumke, Keegan Kaczmar and Connor Dennis also placed first.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer