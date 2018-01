Sports

Wolves “Rumble on the Red”

Posted 1/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The wrestling team traveled to Fargo over the winter break to compete in the Rumble on the Red Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29, and then competed in the Hettinger Classic on Jan. 5 and 6.

This week the Wolves will travel to Belcourt on Jan. 11 before competing in the Rugby Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

