Sports

Wolves land three in East-West Tournament semifinals

Posted 1/31/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City advanced three wrestlers to the semifinals in the prestigious East-West Tournament over the weekend in New Salem. The tournament consisted of 27 of the 34 Class B teams in the state.

“This tournament is always one of the biggest and toughest tournaments we attend,” stated Mitch Greenwood, Wolves’ head coach. “It’s a great preview of the state tournament with so many teams.”

While Watford City only wrestled eight individuals in the tournament due to several wrestlers still battling sickness, Greenwood was proud of the way his team wrestled.

“You really get an idea of who is in a position to do well at State,” stated Greenwood. “And who is making late season moves from one weight class to another as many kids jump around for this tournament to test the waters.”

