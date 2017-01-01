Sports

Wolves land four on AA All-State team

Posted 11/29/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Three Watford City football players, Jaydn Ewing, Jackson Faller and Jarek Hogue have been named to the Class AA football All-State defense first team, while Brett Skarda was named to the second team on offense.

The Wolves ended their 2017 season with a 7-4 record and advanced to the semifinals this past season.

Ewing, a 6’4” 230-pound senior defensive end who was also named the Class AA Senior Athlete of the Year, had 58.5 tackles, 10 sacks and had 13 tackles for a loss for the Wolves.

Faller, a 6’3” 260-pound senior lineman, had 37.5 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss for Watford City.

Houge, a 5’10” 190-pound senior linebacker, led the Wolves this season with 92 tackles and three interceptions.

Skarda, a 6’5” senior wide receiver, had 26 receptions for 547 yards and six touchdowns for Watford City.