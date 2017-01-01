Sports

Wolves howl at State Class B Track Meet

Posted 5/30/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity track teams wrapped up a very successful track season this past weekend at the 2017 North Dakota State Track and Field Meet with the boys team scoring 25 points to finish in 12th place, while the girls team took 14th place with 19.5 points.

The Wolves two teams qualified 26 athletes for this year’s meet with 15 girls and 11 boys competing for Watford City.

“It was an awesome weekend at the state track meet,” stated Dave Gumke, boys head coach. “We were able to watch athletes do some amazing things. Placing at the state meet usually requires the athletes to have personal bests and our kids always step up and are at their best and find a little bit more to give at the state meet. The guys know how to compete because they have been doing it all year.”

The highlight of this meet, according to Gumke, was Braedon Gumke’s second place finish in the pole vault.

