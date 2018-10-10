Sports

Wolves host Valley City in final home football game

Posted 10/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Bismarck St. Mary’s set the tone of last Saturday night’s Class AA football match early as the Saints rolled over the Wolves 42-0.

Bismarck dominated the game offensively from the opening kickoff as the Saints scored five touchdowns in the first quarter.

With the win, St. Mary’s improved its season record to 6-1, while Watford City’s record fell to 0-7.

“St. Mary’s showed Saturday why they are one of the top rated teams in AA football,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach. “They have a good group of athletes.”

Offensively, the Wolves only had five first downs as Watford City was only able to gain 69 yards on the ground in 28 carries. Bismarck St. Mary’s, on the other hand, had 16 first downs as they racked up 367 yards of offense on the ground in 49 carries.

Neither team had an effective passing game on a cold night as Watford City completed two of 10 passes for zero yards, while Bismarck’s quarterback completed four of five passes for 57 yards.

