Sports

Wolves host Belcourt in Homecoming football game

Posted 9/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City was no match for Central Cass last Friday evening as the Squirrels rolled over the Wolves, 50-0, in Class AA football action.

In the lopsided win, Central Cass rolled up 395 yards of offense, while limiting Watford City to just seven first downs and 95 yards.

“Casselton’s passing game was as good as advertised,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach. “Their quarterback threw the ball well and their tall, athletic receivers made some nice catches.”

Watford City is hoping to pick up its first win of the season on Friday as the Wolves host Turtle Mountain (Belcourt) in Homecoming action.

But according to Johnsrud, the Braves are fielding a big and physical team.

