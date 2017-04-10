Sports

Wolves host #1 St. Mary’s in Homecoming game Friday

Posted 10/04/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s passing game was right on target Friday night as the Wolves scored on two first quarter passing touchdowns to down the Turtle Mountain Community High School Braves, 27-14.

“We played well in the first half on Friday night,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach. “We jumped out to a big lead, but we did not seem as sharp in the third and fourth quarters. We ran the ball well and our offensive line did a good job up front.”

