Wolves head into post season play

Posted 5/16/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

After playing six games in three days, regular season action for Watford City’s varsity baseball team is just about over and the Wolves have their sights set on post season play.
This past week the Wolves had a busy schedule as they took on Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood/Glenburn/Kenmare/Bowbells, the Dickinson JV, Williston and Heart River in doubleheader games.
The Wolves will now be competing in the Region VII Tournament, which will be played May 20, 23 and 25 in Lansford.

