Sports

Wolves head into post season baseball action

Posted 5/16/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With the Wolves wrapping up their regular season play, Watford City’s varsity baseball team has its sights set on a possible trip to the Class B State Baseball Tournament.

But before the Wolves will be able to step onto the diamond at the state tournament in Jamestown, they are going to have to battle their way to a Region VII title. And winning a regional championship could be a challenge as the Wolves will be taking on the Des Lacs-Burlington, Lewis & Clark/Parshall, MLS/Glenburn/Kenmare/Bowbells, New Town and Ray teams.

But at least this year, the Wolves will have a distinct advantage at regionals as Watford City will be playing host to the tournament, which will be held May 19, 21 and 22, at the Rough Rider Center.

“We are on a nice run having won five straight games and we are now 14-9 overall and 8-4 in league play,” stated Patrick Spacher, Wolves’ head coach. “We are in third place in region play and will play Des Lacs-Burlington in the first round of the tourney.”

