Sports

Wolves go 2-3 in softball action

Posted 5/02/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After picking up a win to open their 2018 season, the Watford City varsity softball team wasn’t as fortunate last week as the Wolves picked up two wins while dropping three games.

Watford City notched a 10-0 win over Center and Washburn, but suffered losses to Heart River and Washburn.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Beulah at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, before traveling to Turtle Lake on Saturday and Wilton on Tuesday, May 8.

