Wolves girls golf team takes 13th place at State

Posted 6/06/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City High School’s varsity girls golf team wrapped up its 2017 season with 13th place at the North Dakota Class B State Tournament this past week at the Tom O’Leary Golf Course in Bismarck. The team qualified for the event by taking second place in the Region 6 Tournament.

The meet was made up of girls from 31 different schools from throughout the six regions in North Dakota.

“We got off to a shaky start to the tournament on the first day and were sitting in 15th place,” stated Mitch Greenwood, Wolves’ head coach. “We played much better on the second day and moved up three spots to finish in 13th overall.”

