Sports

Wolves get the best of Midgets for first WDA win

Posted 12/23/19 (Mon)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins for the Watford City varsity girls basketball team as the Wolves traveled to Dickinson on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to take on the Midgets.

But in spite of committing 25 turnovers and 23 fouls, the Wolves picked up a key WDA win over the Midgets.

The next action for the girls will be on Friday, Dec. 27, when the Wolves host the Mandan Braves in a 3:30 p.m. contest at the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer