Sports

Wolves get big win over Bravettes

Posted 2/13/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City picked up a big win in WDA girls basketball action on Saturday as the Wolves defeated Turtle Mountain, 68-57, to improve their season record to 4-14 and 3-14 in conference play.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Jamestown at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Rough Rider Center and then closing out their regular season action when Williston comes to town for a 5:30 contest on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer