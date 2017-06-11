Sports

Wolves football season comes to an end

Posted 11/06/17 (Mon)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s quest to make it to the Class AA championship game came up just short as the Wolves fell to Fargo Shanley, 17-6, in the Class AA football semifinals on Saturday.

Shanley would get on the scoreboard on their first possession of the game to hold a 7-0 lead after one quarter of play.

The Deacons would then take advantage of a Watford City fumble on the Wolves’ 23-yard line to kick a field goal to take a 10-0 lead with 10:42 to go in the first half.

