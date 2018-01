Sports

Wolves fall to Turtle Mountain

Posted 1/24/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In a match-up against Class A Turtle Mountain Community last Tuesday, the Braves’ height and quickness were too much for the Wolves.

The Braves edged Watford City, 84-55, as the Wolves saw their season record dip to 2-10. And with Class A Dickinson High coming to Watford City on Jan. 29, the Wolves aren’t going to be seeing an easier opponent for a while.

