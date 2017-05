Sports

Wolves fall to Ray, DLB in baseball action

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a tough time for Watford City’s varsity baseball team last week as the Wolves dropped a pair of league games in Ray and Des Lacs-Burlington.

This week the Wolves will take on a pair of Class A teams as they travel to Williston on Thursday and then host Dickinson on Tuesday, May 9.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer