Sports

Wolves fall to Patriots, Demons in boys basketball action

Posted 12/31/19 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In spite of showing moments of brilliance against Bismarck Century on Friday, Dec. 20, the Wolves still came up on the losing side of the scoreboard against the Patriots. And on Saturday afternoon the Wolves went down in a big defeat as Watford City hosted Bismarck High at the Rough Rider Center.

The Wolves, who are 0-6 on the season, will be hosting the Minot Magi, who have a 4-1 season record, at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer