Wolves fall to Muscrats in Region 7 title game

Posted 5/30/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s hopes to advance to the Class B State Baseball Tournament came up short as the Wolves fell to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood-Glenburn-Kenmare-Bowbells, 2-1, in the Region 7 championship game on May 23.

After defeating Stanley, 3-0, in opening round play of the tournament, the Wolves fell to MLSGKB, 4-2, before battling back through the consolation bracket to the title game.

In the consolation bracket, Watford City defeated Ray, 3-1 and Des Lacs-Burlington, 7-3, on Monday, May 22, to once again face off against the Muscrats.

The Wolves ended their season with a 16-13 record. During the awards ceremony, Liam Shannon and Brock Haugeberg were named to the Region 7 All-Region Team.

“It was a tough way to end the season,” stated Pat Spacher, Wolves co-coach. “But we played five great baseball games in the region tournament. Our future is bright.”

