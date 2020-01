Sports

Wolves fall to Mandan, Minot in girls cage play

Posted 1/08/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After falling to Mandan, 72-49, on Dec. 27, the Watford City girls basketball team gave Minot a run for the money in WDA play on Friday, Jan. 3, before falling to the Magicians, 53-44. With the two losses the Wolves season record fell to 2-6.

The next action for the girls will be on Friday, Jan. 10, when the Wolves travel to Belcourt to take on the Turtle Mountain Braves.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer