Sports

Wolves fall to Legacy, Bismarck

Posted 12/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity basketball team’s season record slipped to 0-3 following losses to Bismarck Legacy and Bismarck St. Mary’s this past weekend. The Wolves fell to Legacy, 75-45, on Friday evening and then dropped an 86-45 contest to Bismarck High on Saturday.

This week the Wolves will be at home as they host Bismarck Century at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, before Bismarck High comes to town for a 3:30 contest on Saturday, Dec. 21.

