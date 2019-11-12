Sports

Wolves fall to Coyotes to open boys basketball season

Posted 12/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity basketball team was no match for a much stronger and taller Williston team as the Wolves fell to the Coyotes, 99-57, on Friday evening to open their 2019-20 season.

The Coyote jumped out to a 48-31 first half lead and then rolled over the Wolves in the second half to take the contest, 99-57.

“The first nine minutes or so of the first half it was a close game. I felt like we were holding our own against a much bigger and stronger team,” stated Dave Gumke, Wolves head coach. “We were doing some good things offensively, but I could see that we were having some defensive lapses.”

And in spite of losing their first game, Gumke says that he saw some things that he liked.

“It was a non-conference game that showed us some good things that we are doing, but also things that we need to work on,” stated Gumke. “We are glad to see what we need to do early in the season so that we have time to work on improving. We will get better with experience throughout this season.”

