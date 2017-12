Sports

Wolves edge Minot Ryan, fall to Dickinson High

Posted 12/27/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls basketball team split in varsity action this past week as the Wolves downed Minot Bishop Ryan 62-57 on Feb. 18, before falling to Class A Dickinson High, 55-42, on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

With the split, the Wolves, who are now 3-3 for the season, will resume action after their Christmas break on Thursday, Dec. 28, when they travel to Des Lacs to take on the Lakers.

