Wolves drop two games to Century

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity baseball team saw its season record fall to 4-14 and to 2-6 in WDA play as the Wolves dropped a pair of games to Bismarck Century on Tuesday, April 23.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Minot on Friday, May 3 and Williston on Tuesday, May 7.

