Sports

Wolves drop two games

Posted 12/20/17 (Wed)

Wolves drop two games

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

After splitting their first two games, Watford City’s boys varsity basketball team dropped their next two games as the Wolves have struggled to develop a sustained game-long offensive  rhythm. The Wolves dropped a 73-38 contest to the No. 4-rated Minot Ryan on Dec. 12 and then lost to District 15 rival New Town, 70-59.
The Wolves, who are 1-3, will now be on their Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 28 when they travel to Minot to take on Our Redeemer’s.

