Sports

Wolves drop two games

Posted 12/20/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After splitting their first two games, Watford City’s boys varsity basketball team dropped their next two games as the Wolves have struggled to develop a sustained game-long offensive rhythm. The Wolves dropped a 73-38 contest to the No. 4-rated Minot Ryan on Dec. 12 and then lost to District 15 rival New Town, 70-59.

The Wolves, who are 1-3, will now be on their Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 28 when they travel to Minot to take on Our Redeemer’s.

