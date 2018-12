Sports

Wolves drop three in WDA boys cage play

Posted 12/19/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a tough week for the Watford City boys varsity basketball team last week as the Wolves dropped three WDA games. The Wolves fell to Dickinson, 80-76, on Dec. 11, before falling to Bismarck Century, 58-29, and Bismarck High, 74-34, on Friday and Saturday.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Minot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, at the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer