Wolves drop four games in baseball action

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

It was a tough week of baseball for Watford City this past week as the Wolves went 0-4 dropping a pair of games to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood on April 15, and then falling to Bismarck High the next day.
Watford City, which is 4-10 on the season, is looking to get back in the winning column this week as they travel to Bismarck Century on Friday before hosting Dickinson High on Tuesday, April 30.

