Sports

Wolves drop four games in baseball action

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a tough week of baseball for Watford City this past week as the Wolves went 0-4 dropping a pair of games to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood on April 15, and then falling to Bismarck High the next day.

Watford City, which is 4-10 on the season, is looking to get back in the winning column this week as they travel to Bismarck Century on Friday before hosting Dickinson High on Tuesday, April 30.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer