Sports

Wolves drop four games

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team has been struggling all season long to find a winning combination. And this past week, the Wolves’s inability to find an offensive rhythm proved costly as Watford City dropped two games to Class A teams and a pair of games to Class B opponents. With the losses, the Wolves’ season record fell to 2-14.

This week Watford City hopes to get back in the winning column as the Wolves play host to Dickinson Trinity at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Parshall on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

