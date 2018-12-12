Sports

Wolves devour Eagles to open cage season

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls varsity basketball got off to a great start to their season under a new head coach as the Wolves crushed the Sidney Eagles, 69-39, on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

But the Wolves, in their first season of playing Class A basketball, struggled over the weekend in their first match-up against WDA teams falling to Bismarck Legacy, 76-33, and to Bismarck St. Mary’s, 60-41.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Bismarck Century on Friday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. and Bismarck High at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Both games will be played at the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer