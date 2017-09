Sports

Wolves continue their winning ways

Posted 9/20/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity volleyball team continued their winning ways this past week as the Wolves got by New England and Parshall.

The Wolves edged New England, 3-2, and then swept Parshall to keep their dual meet record unblemished.

This week the Wolves will be competing in the Des Lacs Burlington Tournament on Friday and Saturday before hosting Stanley on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

