Sports

Wolves come up just short against Sabers

Posted 2/05/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team just didn’t have enough fire power on Friday evening as the Wolves fell to Bismarck Legacy, 63-55, in a tough WDA game.

This week the Wolves, who are 4-8 in WDA play, will be on the road as they take on Bismarck High on Friday, Feb. 7, before tackling Bismarck St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

