Sports

Wolves back in the winning column

Posted 1/17/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team finally got back into the winning column as the Wolves downed Lewis & Clark-North Shore, 58-55, on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The win, Watford City’s second in the season, came after the Wolves dropped a 90-53 contest to Class A Williston on Jan. 11, dropping their season record to 1-8. But the Wolves’ winning streak didn’t last long as Watford City fell to Stanley, 70-65, on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The next action for the Wolves will be on Monday, Jan. 29, when Class A Dickinson High comes to town.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer