Sports

Wolves advance 10 to State Class A Track Meet

Posted 5/22/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As if Watford City’s track teams didn’t have enough to deal with as they made the move from Class B to Class A this season, the Wolves also had to contend with less than ideal weather conditions all spring.

And those weather issues hampered not only Watford City, but every other school in the state as they struggled to find a meet location where they could get their athletes qualified for the state track meet, which will be held this Friday and Saturday in Bismarck.

For the Watford City boys team that meant attending the Dickinson Trinity Last Chance Meet on May 14, where Keegan Kaczmar qualified in the 300 meter hurdles and the 400 meter dash.

But for the boys and girls squads, their last chance was at the WDA Region Championship where weather again played a factor.

“Our first WDA Region Championship was a different experience,” states Greg Brown, girls head coach. “The meet moved from Dickinson to Bismarck due to the weather. And it was not extremely nice in Bismarck with it being cold, windy and wet.”

But in spite of poor conditions, both Brown and Greg Gumke, boys head coach, were pleased with how their athletes performed.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer