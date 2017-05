Sports

Wolves 10-run Washburn in final home game

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity girls fastpitch softball team went 2-1 this past week as the Wolves closed out their home season play with an 18-8 win over Washburn.

Earlier in the week the Wolves downed Kenmare-Bowbells-Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 9-3, before falling to Des Lacs-Burlington, 2-1.

This week the Wolves will compete in the Turtle Lake Tournament on Saturday.

