Sports

With win over Beulah, girl cagers back above .500

Posted 1/31/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls basketball team saw its season go back above .500 as the Wolves knocked off the Beulah Miners, 60-38, on Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the week, the Wolves posted a 53-31 win over Stanley before falling to Killdeer, 33-38.

This week Watford City heads into its final week of regular season play as the Wolves host Class A Williston Feb. 1 and then travel to Bismarck to take on Shiloh Christian.

