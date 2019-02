Sports

Wisness sets new gymnastics record

Posted 1/30/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Badlands Gymnastics teams brought home one team trophy and a number of first place finishes from the Starstruck Qualifier in Mandan on Jan. 19.

Highlighting the teams performances was Amelia Wisness, who took first place in the Level 3 All-Around against 69 competitors with a new club score of 37.550. Wisness also took first on beam, fourth in bars and seventh in floor.

