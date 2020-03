Sports

Williston edges Wolves in WDA play-in game

Posted 3/04/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After beating Williston twice in regular season play, the Coyotes edged the Wolves, 55-52, in Watford City’s final regular season game on Tuesday, Feb. 25. And then Williston bested the Wolves, 56-49, in the all important WDA Tournament play-in game on Friday, Feb. 28.

The Watford City girls basketball team ended the season with an 8-14 season record and 7-13 record in WDA action.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer