Sports

Watford’s offense struggles against Midgets

Posted 12/23/19 (Mon)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball struggled to find any kind of offensive rhythm, while its defense failed to contain Dickinson’s top scorers on Tuesday, Dec. 17, as the Midgets handed the Wolves a 93-56 loss.

This week the Wolves, who are looking for their first win of the season, will host the Mandan Braves, who are currently the No. 2 team in the WDA with a 3-1 record, at the Rough Rider Center in a 1:45 p.m. contest on Friday, Dec. 27.

