Sports

Watford track teams head to Region Meet

Posted 5/15/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s track teams went in separate directions last week as the Wolves’ boys team competed at the Carlson Booster Invitational in Dickinson on Thursday, May 9, before competing with the girls team at the Bismarck Shiloh Meet on Friday, May 10.

Both teams did very well with Jalen Stickland qualifying in the triple jump at Dickinson as the boys finished in seventh place. But it was the girls team who lit up the track at Bismarck as the Wolves had seven first place finishes to finish in second place.

“We had a little warmer day, so the guys ran well and improved their marks,” stated Dave Gumke, boys head coach. “The young guys are improving and making strides. They are getting a little better feel of how to compete and I’m excited about the future.”

