Sports

Watford to host track meet Friday

Posted 4/03/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s indoor track season came to an end last Friday and the Wolves will be kicking off their outdoor season on Friday as the Wolves host a meet at the Rough Rider Center.

According to Dave Gumke, Wolves boys head coach, Watford City had a very small showing at last Friday’s indoor meet in Williston due to conflicts with the W.C.H.S. Prom.

“We had a small group go to the Williston meet,” stated Gumke. “We ended up in fifth place with 36 points.”

But Gumke is also looking forward to Watford City hosting Friday’s meet, which will begin at noon.

