Sports

Watford to host State Babe Ruth Tournament

Posted 7/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After winning the District 1 Babe Ruth crown on Sunday, the Watford City Walleye have their sights set on winning the North Dakota State Class B Babe Ruth Tournament, which starts on Friday, July 26, at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.

“We ended our regular season play with a 16-2 record,” stated Randy Cranston, head coach of the Walleye 13 to 15-year-old squad. “As the host team, we automatically get a seat in the tournament.”

But the automatic seeding wasn’t good enough for Watford City’s squad as they cruised through the District 1 Tournament to win the championship game.

Watford City’s first action in the state tournament will be at 5:30 p.m. on July 26, when they take on New Rockford.

Also qualifying for the state tournament are teams from Surrey, Casselton, Thompson, Hazen, Langdon and Lamoure.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer